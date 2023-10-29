Bas Dost colpito da malore in campo: il messaggio dell’AZ sulle condizioni dell’attaccante

Come sta Bas Dost? Le condizioni del calciatore dopo il malore accusato durante AZ Alkmaar-NEC Nijmegen

malore Bas Dost
SportFair

Il mondo del calcio è in ansia per le condizioni di Bas Dost. Il calciatore è stato colpito da malore durante AZ Alkmaar-NEC Nijmegen, sfida valida per il campionato olandese. Sul risultato di 1-2, il calciatore Bas Dost ha accusato un malore ed è crollato a terra. La partita è stata inizialmente interrotta e poi abbandonata definitivamente.

Doppio vantaggio degli ospiti con i gol realizzati da Dost e Mattsson. Nel secondo tempo i padroni di casa tornano in gioco con Pavlidis. Nei minuti finali Bas Dost è crollato a terra.

Come sta Bas Dost dopo il malore? “Bas Dost è cosciente e viene portato fuori dal campo. La partita è stata interrotta”, si legge in un comunicato ufficiale dell’AZ.

