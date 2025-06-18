Premier League 2025-2026: il calendario

SportFair

E’ stato sorteggiato il calendario della Premier League 2025/2026 che partirà ufficialmente il prossimo 15 agosto e lo farà con l’anticipo della prima giornata che vedrà il Liverpool campione in carica ospitare ad Anfield il Bournemouth.

Una primo turno ‘lungo’, con partite snocciolate in quattro giorni e che si concluderà il successivo 18 agosto, in cui ci sarà subito un big match, quello tra Manchester United e Arsenal. Liverpool-Arsenal alla terza giornata, Arsenal-Manchester City alla quinta come il derby di Liverpool. All’11° turno la sfida tra Guardiola e Slot. Ultima giornata in programma il 24 maggio 2026.

Il calendario della Premier League 2025-2026

GIORNATA 1

Venerdì 15 agosto

20:00 Liverpool v AFC Bournemouth

Sabato16 agosto

12:30 Aston Villa v Newcastle United

Brighton & Hove Albion v Fulham

Nottingham Forest v Brentford

Sunderland v West Ham United

Tottenham Hotspur v Burnley

17:30 Wolverhampton Wanderers v Manchester City

Domenica 17 agosto

14:00 Chelsea v Crystal Palace

16:30 Manchester United v Arsenal

Lunedì18 agosto

20:00 Leeds United v Everton

GIORNATA 2

Sabato 23 agosto

AFC Bournemouth v Wolverhampton Wanderers

Arsenal v Leeds United

Brentford v Aston Villa

Burnley v Sunderland

Crystal Palace v Nottingham Forest

Everton v Brighton & Hove Albion

Fulham v Manchester United

Manchester City v Tottenham Hotspur

Newcastle United v Liverpool

West Ham United v Chelsea

GIORNATA 3

Sabato 30 agosto

Aston Villa v Crystal Palace

Brighton & Hove Albion v Manchester City

Chelsea v Fulham

Leeds United v Newcastle United

Liverpool v Arsenal

Manchester United v Burnley

Nottingham Forest v West Ham United

Sunderland v Brentford

Tottenham Hotspur v AFC Bournemouth

Wolverhampton Wanderers v Everton

GIORNATA 4

Sabato13 settembre

AFC Bournemouth v Brighton & Hove Albion

Arsenal v Nottingham Forest

Brentford v Chelsea

Burnley v Liverpool

Crystal Palace v Sunderland

Everton v Aston Villa

Fulham v Leeds United

Manchester City v Manchester United

Newcastle United v Wolverhampton Wanderers

West Ham United v Tottenham Hotspur

GIORNATA 5

Sabato 20 settembre

AFC Bournemouth v Newcastle United

Arsenal v Manchester City

Brighton & Hove Albion v Tottenham Hotspur

Burnley v Nottingham Forest

Fulham v Brentford

Liverpool v Everton

Manchester United v Chelsea

Sunderland v Aston Villa

West Ham United v Crystal Palace

Wolverhampton Wanderers v Leeds United

GIORNATA 6

Sabato 27 settembre

Aston Villa v Fulham

Brentford v Manchester United

Chelsea v Brighton & Hove Albion

Crystal Palace v Liverpool

Everton v West Ham United

Leeds United v AFC Bournemouth

Manchester City v Burnley

Newcastle United v Arsenal

Nottingham Forest v Sunderland

Tottenham Hotspur v Wolverhampton Wanderers

GIORNATA 7

Sabato 4 ottobre

AFC Bournemouth v Fulham

Arsenal v West Ham United

Aston Villa v Burnley

Brentford v Manchester City

Chelsea v Liverpool

Everton v Crystal Palace

Leeds United v Tottenham Hotspur

Manchester United v Sunderland

Newcastle United v Nottingham Forest

Wolverhampton Wanderers v Brighton & Hove Albion

GIORNATA 8

Sabato 18 ottobre

Brighton & Hove Albion v Newcastle United

Burnley v Leeds United

Crystal Palace v AFC Bournemouth

Fulham v Arsenal

Liverpool v Manchester United

Manchester City v Everton

Nottingham Forest v Chelsea

Sunderland v Wolverhampton Wanderers

Tottenham Hotspur v Aston Villa

West Ham United v Brentford

GIORNATA 9

Sabato 25 ottobre

AFC Bournemouth v Nottingham Forest

Arsenal v Crystal Palace

Aston Villa v Manchester City

Brentford v Liverpool

Chelsea v Sunderland

Everton v Tottenham Hotspur

Leeds United v West Ham United

Manchester United v Brighton & Hove Albion

Newcastle United v Fulham

Wolverhampton Wanderers v Burnley

GIORNATA 10

Sabato 1 novembre

Brighton & Hove Albion v Leeds United

Burnley v Arsenal

Crystal Palace v Brentford

Fulham v Wolverhampton Wanderers

Liverpool v Aston Villa

Manchester City v AFC Bournemouth

Nottingham Forest v Manchester United

Sunderland v Everton

Tottenham Hotspur v Chelsea

West Ham United v Newcastle United

GIORNATA 11

Sabato 8 novembre

Aston Villa v AFC Bournemouth

Brentford v Newcastle United

Chelsea v Wolverhampton Wanderers

Crystal Palace v Brighton & Hove Albion

Everton v Fulham

Manchester City v Liverpool

Nottingham Forest v Leeds United

Sunderland v Arsenal

Tottenham Hotspur v Manchester United

West Ham United v Burnley

GIORNATA 12

Sabato 22 novembre

AFC Bournemouth v West Ham United

Arsenal v Tottenham Hotspur

Brighton & Hove Albion v Brentford

Burnley v Chelsea

Fulham v Sunderland

Leeds United v Aston Villa

Liverpool v Nottingham Forest

Manchester United v Everton

Newcastle United v Manchester City

Wolverhampton Wanderers v Crystal Palace

GIORNATA 13

Sabato 29 novembre

Aston Villa v Wolverhampton Wanderers

Brentford v Burnley

Chelsea v Arsenal

Crystal Palace v Manchester United

Everton v Newcastle United

Manchester City v Leeds United

Nottingham Forest v Brighton & Hove Albion

Sunderland v AFC Bournemouth

Tottenham Hotspur v Fulham

West Ham United v Liverpool

GIORNATA 14

Mercoledì 3 dicembre

AFC Bournemouth v Everton

Arsenal v Brentford

Brighton & Hove Albion v Aston Villa

Burnley v Crystal Palace

Fulham v Manchester City

Leeds United v Chelsea

20:00 Liverpool v Sunderland

20:00 Manchester United v West Ham United

Newcastle United v Tottenham Hotspur

Wolverhampton Wanderers v Nottingham Forest

GIORNATA 15

Sabato 6 dicembre

AFC Bournemouth v Chelsea

Aston Villa v Arsenal

Brighton & Hove Albion v West Ham United

Everton v Nottingham Forest

Fulham v Crystal Palace

Leeds United v Liverpool

Manchester City v Sunderland

Newcastle United v Burnley

Tottenham Hotspur v Brentford

Wolverhampton Wanderers v Manchester United

GIORNATA 16

Sabato 13 dicembre

Arsenal v Wolverhampton Wanderers

Brentford v Leeds United

Burnley v Fulham

Chelsea v Everton

Crystal Palace v Manchester City

Liverpool v Brighton & Hove Albion

Manchester United v AFC Bournemouth

Nottingham Forest v Tottenham Hotspur

Sunderland v Newcastle United

West Ham United v Aston Villa

GIORNATA 17

Sabato 20 dicembre

AFC Bournemouth v Burnley

Aston Villa v Manchester United

Brighton & Hove Albion v Sunderland

Everton v Arsenal

Fulham v Nottingham Forest

Leeds United v Crystal Palace

Manchester City v West Ham United

Newcastle United v Chelsea

Tottenham Hotspur v Liverpool

Wolverhampton Wanderers v Brentford

GIORNATA 18

Sabato 27 dicembre

Arsenal v Brighton & Hove Albion

Brentford v AFC Bournemouth

Burnley v Everton

Chelsea v Aston Villa

Crystal Palace v Tottenham Hotspur

Liverpool v Wolverhampton Wanderers

Manchester United v Newcastle United

Nottingham Forest v Manchester City

Sunderland v Leeds United

West Ham United v Fulham

GIORNATA 19

Martedì 30 dicembre

Arsenal v Aston Villa

Brentford v Tottenham Hotspur

Burnley v Newcastle United

Chelsea v AFC Bournemouth

Crystal Palace v Fulham

Liverpool v Leeds United

Manchester United v Wolverhampton Wanderers

Nottingham Forest v Everton

Sunderland v Manchester City

West Ham United v Brighton & Hove Albion

GIORNATA 20

Sabato 3 gennaio 2026

AFC Bournemouth v Arsenal

Aston Villa v Nottingham Forest

Brighton & Hove Albion v Burnley

Everton v Brentford

Fulham v Liverpool

Leeds United v Manchester United

Manchester City v Chelsea

Newcastle United v Crystal Palace

Tottenham Hotspur v Sunderland

Wolverhampton Wanderers v West Ham United

GIORNATA 21

Mercoledì 7 gennaio

AFC Bournemouth v Tottenham Hotspur

Arsenal v Liverpool

Brentford v Sunderland

Burnley v Manchester United

20:00 Crystal Palace v Aston Villa

Everton v Wolverhampton Wanderers

Fulham v Chelsea

20:00 Manchester City v Brighton & Hove Albion

Newcastle United v Leeds United

West Ham United v Nottingham Forest

GIORNATA 22

Sabato 17 gennaio

Aston Villa v Everton

Brighton & Hove Albion v AFC Bournemouth

Chelsea v Brentford

Leeds United v Fulham

Liverpool v Burnley

Manchester United v Manchester City

Nottingham Forest v Arsenal

Sunderland v Crystal Palace

Tottenham Hotspur v West Ham United

Wolverhampton Wanderers v Newcastle United

GIORNATA 23

Sabato 24 gennaio

AFC Bournemouth v Liverpool

Arsenal v Manchester United

Brentford v Nottingham Forest

Burnley v Tottenham Hotspur

Crystal Palace v Chelsea

Everton v Leeds United

Fulham v Brighton & Hove Albion

Manchester City v Wolverhampton Wanderers

Newcastle United v Aston Villa

West Ham United v Sunderland

GIORNATA 24

Sabato 31 gennaio

Aston Villa v Brentford

Brighton & Hove Albion v Everton

Chelsea v West Ham United

Leeds United v Arsenal

Liverpool v Newcastle United

Manchester United v Fulham

Nottingham Forest v Crystal Palace

Sunderland v Burnley

Tottenham Hotspur v Manchester City

Wolverhampton Wanderers v AFC Bournemouth

GIORNATA 25

Sabato 7 febbraio

AFC Bournemouth v Aston Villa

Arsenal v Sunderland

Brighton & Hove Albion v Crystal Palace

Burnley v West Ham United

Fulham v Everton

Leeds United v Nottingham Forest

Liverpool v Manchester City

Manchester United v Tottenham Hotspur

Newcastle United v Brentford

Wolverhampton Wanderers v Chelsea

GIORNATA 26

Mercoledì 11 febbraio

20:00 Aston Villa v Brighton & Hove Albion

Brentford v Arsenal

Chelsea v Leeds United

20:00 Crystal Palace v Burnley

Everton v AFC Bournemouth

20:00 Manchester City v Fulham

Nottingham Forest v Wolverhampton Wanderers

Sunderland v Liverpool

Tottenham Hotspur v Newcastle United

West Ham United v Manchester United

GIORNATA 27

Sabato 21 febbraio

Aston Villa v Leeds United

Brentford v Brighton & Hove Albion

Chelsea v Burnley

Crystal Palace v Wolverhampton Wanderers

Everton v Manchester United

Manchester City v Newcastle United

Nottingham Forest v Liverpool

Sunderland v Fulham

Tottenham Hotspur v Arsenal

West Ham United v AFC Bournemouth

GIORNATA 28

Sabato 28 febbraio

AFC Bournemouth v Sunderland

Arsenal v Chelsea

Brighton & Hove Albion v Nottingham Forest

Burnley v Brentford

Fulham v Tottenham Hotspur

Leeds United v Manchester City

Liverpool v West Ham United

Manchester United v Crystal Palace

Newcastle United v Everton

Wolverhampton Wanderers v Aston Villa

GIORNATA 29

Mercoledì 4 marzo

AFC Bournemouth v Brentford

20:00 Aston Villa v Chelsea

Brighton & Hove Albion v Arsenal

Everton v Burnley

Fulham v West Ham United

Leeds United v Sunderland

20:00 Manchester City v Nottingham Forest

Newcastle United v Manchester United

Tottenham Hotspur v Crystal Palace

Wolverhampton Wanderers v Liverpool

GIORNATA 30

Sabato 14 marzo

Arsenal v Everton

Brentford v Wolverhampton Wanderers

Burnley v AFC Bournemouth

Chelsea v Newcastle United

Crystal Palace v Leeds United

Liverpool v Tottenham Hotspur

Manchester United v Aston Villa

Nottingham Forest v Fulham

Sunderland v Brighton & Hove Albion

West Ham United v Manchester City

GIORNATA 31

Sabato 21 marzo

AFC Bournemouth v Manchester United

Aston Villa v West Ham United

Brighton & Hove Albion v Liverpool

Everton v Chelsea

Fulham v Burnley

Leeds United v Brentford

Manchester City v Crystal Palace

Newcastle United v Sunderland

Tottenham Hotspur v Nottingham Forest

Wolverhampton Wanderers v Arsenal

GIORNATA 32

Sabato 11 aprile

Arsenal v AFC Bournemouth

Brentford v Everton

Burnley v Brighton & Hove Albion

Chelsea v Manchester City

Crystal Palace v Newcastle United

Liverpool v Fulham

Manchester United v Leeds United

Nottingham Forest v Aston Villa

Sunderland v Tottenham Hotspur

West Ham United v Wolverhampton Wanderers

GIORNATA 33

Sabato 18 aprile

Aston Villa v Sunderland

Brentford v Fulham

Chelsea v Manchester United

Crystal Palace v West Ham United

Everton v Liverpool

Leeds United v Wolverhampton Wanderers

Manchester City v Arsenal

Newcastle United v AFC Bournemouth

Nottingham Forest v Burnley

Tottenham Hotspur v Brighton & Hove Albion

GIORNATA 34

Sabato 25 aprile

AFC Bournemouth v Leeds United

Arsenal v Newcastle United

Brighton & Hove Albion v Chelsea

Burnley v Manchester City

Fulham v Aston Villa

Liverpool v Crystal Palace

Manchester United v Brentford

Sunderland v Nottingham Forest

West Ham United v Everton

Wolverhampton Wanderers v Tottenham Hotspur

GIORNATA 35

Sabato 2 maggio

AFC Bournemouth v Crystal Palace

Arsenal v Fulham

Aston Villa v Tottenham Hotspur

Brentford v West Ham United

Chelsea v Nottingham Forest

Everton v Manchester City

Leeds United v Burnley

Manchester United v Liverpool

Newcastle United v Brighton & Hove Albion

Wolverhampton Wanderers v Sunderland

GIORNATA 36

Sabato 9 maggio

Brighton & Hove Albion v Wolverhampton Wanderers

Burnley v Aston Villa

Crystal Palace v Everton

Fulham v AFC Bournemouth

Liverpool v Chelsea

Manchester City v Brentford

Nottingham Forest v Newcastle United

Sunderland v Manchester United

Tottenham Hotspur v Leeds United

West Ham United v Arsenal

GIORNATA 37

Domenica 17 maggio

AFC Bournemouth v Manchester City

Arsenal v Burnley

Aston Villa v Liverpool

Brentford v Crystal Palace

Chelsea v Tottenham Hotspur

Everton v Sunderland

Leeds United v Brighton & Hove Albion

Manchester United v Nottingham Forest

Newcastle United v West Ham United

Wolverhampton Wanderers v Fulham

GIORNATA 38

Domenica 24 maggio

Brighton & Hove Albion v Manchester United

Burnley v Wolverhampton Wanderers

Crystal Palace v Arsenal

Fulham v Newcastle United

Liverpool v Brentford

Manchester City v Aston Villa

Nottingham Forest v AFC Bournemouth

Sunderland v Chelsea

Tottenham Hotspur v Everton

West Ham United v Leeds United