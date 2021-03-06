LeBron James e Kevin Durant nemici-amici: i capitani dell’All Star Game 2021 legati da un featuring da veri rapper [VIDEO]

Manca pochissimo ormai allo spettacolo dell’All Star Game NBA. Le stelle del campionato americano di basket sono pronte per sfidarsi sul parquet di Atlanta, domani, 7 marzo. Dalla gara del tiro da 3 punti a quella delle schiacciate, ma l’attenzione sarà tutta sulla competizione principale: la sfida tra Est e Ovest, con le due squadre che sono capitanate rispettivamente da Kevin Durant e LeBron James. KD non potrà scendere in campo per giocare a causa di un infortunio, ma rimane comunque il capitano della squadra, in quanto giocatore più votato e gestirà quindi il gioco dalla panchina.

LeBron James e Kevin Durant nemici-amici

I due cestisti NBA sembrano un po’ Red e Toby. Rivali sì, ma anche amici. LeBron James è una stella dei Lakers, mentre Durant dei Brooklyn Nets: i due campioni sono sempre stati avversari, ma sono tanti i momenti speciali che hanno condiviso.

Il più prezioso, sicuramente, è la medaglia d’oro olimpica di Londra 2012, ma c’è un altro momento speciale che in pochi conoscono. Durant e James hanno inciso insieme una canzone rap, un aneddoto davvero interessante ad approfondire e scoprire soprattutto in questi giorni, caratterizzati dalla musica del Festival di Sanremo 2021.

La canzone rap di LeBron James e Kevin Durant

NBA e rap hanno un legame speciale e la collaborazione tra Durant e James non ha fatto altro che rafforzare questo legame. La voce di una featuring tra i due è circolata per molto tempo nei corridoi dei palazzetti dell’NBA, ma solo nel 2018 la canzone è stata pubblicata.

La canzone è stata registrata durante il lockout NBA del 2011, con le due superstar che si sono riunite a Cleveland agli Spider Studios per contribuire con una strofa. La canzone si chiama “It Ain’t Easy” e il primo a mettere la pulce nell’orecchio dei tifosi fu l’agente Eric Goodwin, consigliere di Durant durante la sua avventura con gli Warriors: “Ho ascoltato quella canzone anni fa: è molto carina e ho proposto a Durant di proporla alla Warner Bros come colonna sonora, ma KD ha preferito che restasse una cosa privata”.

La decisione di pubblicare il brano è stata presa dal produttore Franky Wahoo, che dopo la rivelazione di Goodwin ha rilasciato uno snippet della canzone durante le finali del 2017, stimolando tutti i fan: “se il post raggiunge un milione di retweet pubblico tutto il brano“. Da quel momento in poi Wahoo ricevette tantissme proposte: l’agente di LeBron James, Rich Paul, chiedeva che il brano potesse essere usato come parte di “NBA 2k19”, come musica di sottofondo o in una pubblicità, ma anche TMZ si è fatto avanti per avere il demo della canzone, offrendo in campo un lauto compenso. L’obiettivo di un milione di retweet di Wahoo non è mai stato raggiunto, ma il produttore ha comunque deciso di rilasciare la traccia su SoundCloud per paura di perdere i diritti di produttore della canzone.

“Volevo difendere il legame tra noi e la canzone ‘It Ain’t Easy’. Cosa potrà mai succedere se la pubblico? Per la prima volta LeBron mostra il suo volto umano, si capisce chiaramente che non è molto portato per il rap. È una cosa che lo fa apparire meno superstar agli occhi di chi lo segue tutti i giorni. Sapevo che Durant aveva confidenza con questo genere di cose, che aveva già rappato in passato, anche davanti a una telecamera, ma quando ho visto James chiedermi consiglio è stata una sensazione unica. Un dio del basket come lui a cui dovevo insegnare qualcosa di diverso: una situazione surreale”, ha dichiarato Wahoo.

Il testo di “It Ain’t Easy”

[Kevin Durant]

I cut me, I’ll bleed out dedication, hard work, sacrifice, meditation

I meditate upon a goal that I’m trying to reach

Grinding all day to the top, and I ain’t tryna’ sleep

I come and get me (come and get me)

I’m an animal, cutting through your brain like I’m mothaf***in’ Hannibal

And now I’m grown up, I got a couple dollars on me

Spent a semester in school, I ain’t no scholar homie

Who with me? (Who with me?)

Them dudes with me, shoot with me

Pacin’ on your ass like Jamaal Tinsley

I’mma lap, uh, twice before he get around

Relaxin’ in the seats of this Benz, that’s how I get around

I got the money, but that’s the root to all evil

I stayed the same, but it’s changing all the wrong people

Yeah, uh, and every hater all the same

I’m feelin’ like the world is Skip Bayless, and I’m LeBron James

Look, now I got a body full of tattoos

Everybody say that I’m changing, that is not true

Same dude that you met a couple years ago

Talk to the heart, and you can see past the visual

Look, sticking to the game, and I ain’t out of bounds

Maryland on my back and I can carry it when I’m out of town

I say, Maryland on my back and yeah I can carry it when I’m out of town

[Hook]

You think that it’s easy, no, no, no

What I go through

What I go through

You think that it’s easy, easy, no, no

What I go through

What I go through

[LeBron James]

Uh, it ain’t easy, on the path I’m on

Put the world on my back, ’cause I’m that strong

Long journey I been on from the very start

No way I die off, with this iron heart

No chance to make it out, that’s what they said

Well look at me I’m here, boss of the spread

From 602, to 747s, I miss you grandma Freda, RIP in heaven

Say what you want ’bout me, but leave the family ‘lone

I’ll call the goons up and have them freshen up your chromes

I love my goons, and uh, they up in my heart

‘Cause they been down with King James from the very start

Single parent, just moms, dad gone

It’s all good pops, you made a kid strong

Ain’t no way you can stop this kid

Momma, momma knew was a star from the baby bib

I had to make it out, no other option

Now ain’t a- in the world, uh, that I ain’t coppin’

Yo ya’ll ready know what it is, uh

Now let me just spread my wings, while ya’ll listen to the voice of this hook sing

[Hook]

It ain’t easy, no, no, no

What I go through

What I go through

You think that it’s easy, easy

What I go through

What I go through

[LeBron James]

Akron, Ohio 330, you know how we do it baby uh

[Voice]

Sometimes we think, sometimes I think

Lucky me, or lucky we?

From something to nothing

But we got it all