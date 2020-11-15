Hamilton e Vettel
Pool/Getty Images

Momenti bellissimi, attimi toccanti. Due campioni, uno vicino all’altro. Lewis Hamilton seduto in macchina e Sebastian Vettel piegato sulla Mercedes, per fare i complimenti alla leggenda con il numero 44. Sette titoli iridati come Michael Schumacher, un traguardo pazzesco per il quale il tedesco della Ferrari si è subito voluto congratulare, regalando scene davvero bellissime che rimangono impresse.