Momenti bellissimi, attimi toccanti. Due campioni, uno vicino all’altro. Lewis Hamilton seduto in macchina e Sebastian Vettel piegato sulla Mercedes, per fare i complimenti alla leggenda con il numero 44. Sette titoli iridati come Michael Schumacher, un traguardo pazzesco per il quale il tedesco della Ferrari si è subito voluto congratulare, regalando scene davvero bellissime che rimangono impresse.

These seconds show that there couldn’t be a better person & driver on the podium today.

For the wonderful messages he always sends on & off the track.

For the wonderful gentleman & sportsman he is. #Vettel #Hamilton #TurkishGP

📽️: @TVettels pic.twitter.com/sraO6PxFrV

— Sebastian Vettel Italia (@sebforever587) November 15, 2020