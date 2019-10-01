WTA Pechino – Tifa Kerber nel torneo ‘di casa’ della Zhang: un fan cinese picchiato sugli spalti! [VIDEO]

Incredibile quanto successo ieri nel WTA di Pechino. Un tifoso è stato picchiato sugli spalti a causa del suo tifo per la ‘tennista sbagliata’. Durante la sfida fra Angelique Kerber e la giocatrice di casa Shuai Zhang, un ragazzo ha sostenuto la tedesca a gran voce, indispettendo lo staff della Zhang. Un uomo, che dalle immagini è stato identificato da diversi media come l’allenatore della cinese, ha perso le staffe picchiando il tifoso. I video è diventato presto virale sui social macchiando lo spettacolo del torneo.

The guy in blue shirt is Zhang Shuai’s player box’s guest, and he was assauting and beating one of Angie’s Chinese fan after the match, blaming the Angie’s Chinese fans cheering for Angie in Zhang Shuai’s hometown, I think that’s why Zhang shuai got so many haters pic.twitter.com/aJ7qWMVf3u

— Euan Zhang (@EuanZhang) September 29, 2019