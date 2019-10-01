WTA Pechino – Tifa Kerber nel torneo ‘di casa’ della Zhang: un fan cinese picchiato sugli spalti! [VIDEO]

Picchiato fan Shuai Zhang

Tifoso cinese picchiato durante il WTA di Pechino. Il ragazzo ha tifato per Angelique Kerber a gran voce durante il match della giocatrice di casa Shuai Zhang

Incredibile quanto successo ieri nel WTA di Pechino. Un tifoso è stato picchiato sugli spalti a causa del suo tifo per la ‘tennista sbagliata’. Durante la sfida fra Angelique Kerber e la giocatrice di casa Shuai Zhang, un ragazzo ha sostenuto la tedesca a gran voce, indispettendo lo staff della Zhang. Un uomo, che dalle immagini è stato identificato da diversi media come l’allenatore della cinese, ha perso le staffe picchiando il tifoso. I video è diventato presto virale sui social macchiando lo spettacolo del torneo.

10:45 | 01/10/19 | di Mirko Spadaro
About Mirko Spadaro
Nato a Reggio Calabria il 9 agosto 1993 è un esperto di basket e calcio, ama tutti gli sport a 360 gradi. Scrive su SportFair dal 2016

