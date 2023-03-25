Scene folli a Milano, rissa tra rapper: coinvolto Marvin Vettori | VIDEO

Davvero incredibile quanto accaduto ieri sera a Milano. Durante un evento di boxe Dazn il rapper italiano Tony Effe ha litigato con il rapper italiano e pugile professionista Ion.

Nella rissa è stato coinvolto anche un campione del pesi medi UFC, Marvin Vettori, buon amico di Tony Effe. Vettori è intervenuto nella rissa e ha colpito Ion brutalmente, facendolo cadere a terra.

Il video ha fatto presto il giro del web, lasciando tutti senza parole. Vettori non ha ancora commentato quanto accaduto.

Last night during a DAZN Boxing event in Milan, Italy, Italian rapper Tony Effe started a brawl with Italian rapper and pro boxer Ion.

Tony’s good friend and UFC middleweight Marvin Vettori stepped in and hammer punched Ion knocking him down.

Definitely not a good look for him. pic.twitter.com/CjuPb0DDx6

— Al Zullino (@phre) March 25, 2023