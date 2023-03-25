Scene folli a Milano, rissa tra rapper: coinvolto Marvin Vettori | VIDEO

Marvin Vettori protagonista in una rissa a Milano: il campione italiano di pesi medi UFC ha preso le difese dell'amico Tony Effe

Davvero incredibile quanto accaduto ieri sera a Milano. Durante un evento di boxe Dazn il rapper italiano Tony Effe ha litigato con il rapper italiano e pugile professionista Ion.

Nella rissa è stato coinvolto anche un campione del pesi medi UFC, Marvin Vettori, buon amico di Tony Effe. Vettori è intervenuto nella rissa e ha colpito Ion brutalmente, facendolo cadere a terra.

Il video ha fatto presto il giro del web, lasciando tutti senza parole. Vettori non ha ancora commentato quanto accaduto.

 

