Giro d’Italia – Nibali appena fuori dalla top-10, bene Sobrero: la classifica generale dopo la 2ª tappa

E’ andata in scena oggi la seconda tappa del Giro d’Italia 2022. Simon Yates si è aggiudicato oggi la cronometro di Budapest, chiudendo davanti ad un ottimo Van Der Poel che si conferma leader della generale.
Ottima prestazione di Vincenzo Nibali che ha guadagnato ben 9 posizioni, salendo fino al 12° posto in classifica. Bene anche Sobrero, attualmente 4° nella generale.
La classifica generale del Giro d’Italia dopo la 2ª tappa
1 1 – VAN DER POEL Mathieu Alpecin-Fenix 20 4:47:11
2 24 ▲22 YATES Simon Team BikeExchange – Jayco 0:11
3 25 ▲22 DUMOULIN Tom Jumbo-Visma 0:16
4 37 ▲33 SOBRERO Matteo Team BikeExchange – Jayco 0:24
5 5 – KELDERMAN Wilco BORA – hansgrohe ,,
6 15 ▲9 TULETT Ben INEOS Grenadiers ,,
7 33 ▲26 FOSS Tobias Jumbo-Visma 0:28
8 7 ▼1 MOLLEMA Bauke Trek – Segafredo ,,
9 3 ▼6 BILBAO Pello Bahrain – Victorious 0:29
10 19 ▲9 SCHMID Mauro Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team ,,
11 14 ▲3 ALMEIDA João UAE Team Emirates ,,
12 21 ▲9 NIBALI Vincenzo Astana Qazaqstan Team 0:30
13 30 ▲17 PORTE Richie INEOS Grenadiers 0:33
14 22 ▲8 BARDET Romain Team DSM 0:35
15 6 ▼9 CARAPAZ Richard INEOS Grenadiers ,,
16 10 ▼6 SKJELMOSE JENSEN Mattias Trek – Segafredo 0:40
17 40 ▲23 BOUWMAN Koen Jumbo-Visma ,,
18 41 ▲23 FELLINE Fabio Astana Qazaqstan Team 0:41
19 2 ▼17 GIRMAY Biniam Intermarché – Wanty – Gobert Matériaux 0:43
20 17 ▼3 VANSEVENANT Mauri Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team ,,