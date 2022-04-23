Fury-Whyte, così il Gipsy King ha conquistato il titolo dei pesi massimi WBC: il devastante uppercut | VIDEO

Così Tyson Fury ha conquistato il titolo di campione dei pesi massimi WBC

SportFair

Un montante devastante, così, Tyson Fury, ha avuto la meglio, al sesto round, su Dillian Whyte, nella spettacolare sfida di questa sera a Wembley. Il Gipsy King si è preso la corona mondiale dei pesi massimi WBC, e ha poi annunciato il suo ritiro.

Ma come ha fatto Fury ad battere il suo avversario connazionale? Il britannico è riuscito a vincere grazie ad un uppercut terribile al sesto round, a seguito del quale Whyte è finito a terra senza riuscire a reagire e rialzarsi per continuare il match.