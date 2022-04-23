Fury-Whyte, così il Gipsy King ha conquistato il titolo dei pesi massimi WBC: il devastante uppercut | VIDEO

Un montante devastante, così, Tyson Fury, ha avuto la meglio, al sesto round, su Dillian Whyte, nella spettacolare sfida di questa sera a Wembley. Il Gipsy King si è preso la corona mondiale dei pesi massimi WBC, e ha poi annunciato il suo ritiro.

Ma come ha fatto Fury ad battere il suo avversario connazionale? Il britannico è riuscito a vincere grazie ad un uppercut terribile al sesto round, a seguito del quale Whyte è finito a terra senza riuscire a reagire e rialzarsi per continuare il match.

Fury is on Another level when it comes to HEAVY weights. He killed everyone, this Generation will miss you King 👑 #FuryWhyte pic.twitter.com/vWkAQEebvg

— Daniel Murphy (@mrmurphyys) April 23, 2022