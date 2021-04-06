WrestleMania 37, due nottate di puro spettacolo: orari e programma completo

E’ tutto pronto per WrestleMania 37: gli appassionati di WWE dovranno attendere ormai davvero poco per assistere alle sfide di Wrestling, che per la prima volta dopo un anno e mezzo torna ad aprire le porte al pubblico dal vivo a seguito dell’emergenza coronavirus.

Sarà una interessante settimana ricca di spettacolo di Wrestling, con uno show al giorno: nella notte di oggi è andato in scena il WWE Monday Night Raw al WWE Thunderdome di Tampa. Davanti al pubblico collegato da casa, questi sono stati i risultati dei match andati in scena:

Single Match:

Xavier Woods (w/Kofi Kingston) batte AJ Styles (w/Omos)

2-on-1 Handicap Match:

Braun Strowman batte Elias & Jaxson Ryker

Women’s Tag Team Match: (No Title)

Shayna Baszler & Nia Jax (w/Reginald) battono Asuka & Rhea Ripley

Single Match:

Bobby Lashley batte Cedric Alexander (w/Shelton Benjamin)

Non-Title Single Match:

Il WWE United States Champion Riddle batte Ali

Non-Title Single Match:

Il WWE Champion Drew McIntyre batte King Corbin

Ma non finisce qui: oggi sarà il turno della WWE Hall of Fame 2021, che sarà trasmessa su Peacock e sarà visibile anche sul WWE Network, in programma alle 20.00 americane. Successivamente, i fan di Wrestling potranno assistere a due notti di spettacolo con NXT Take Over: Stand & Deliver, mentre venerdì sarà il turno di Smackdown.

Sabato e domenica, poi, arriva lo show degli show, lo Showcase of the Immortals sbarca al Raymond James Stadium per le serate di sabato e domenica, con lo spettacolo che avrà inizio alle 19 americane.

Ma quali sono le sfide che andranno in scena sabato e domenica?

Il programma dei match ai quali assisteremo nelle due serate di WrestleMania del weekend

Sabato 10 aprile:

WWE Champion Bobby Lashley vs. Drew McIntyre

SmackDown Women’s Champion Sasha Banks vs. Bianca Belair

Raw Tag Team Champion The New Day vs. AJ Styles & Omos

Bad Bunny & Damian Priest vs. The Miz & John Morrison

Braun Strowman vs. Shane McMahon (Steel Cage Match)

Cesaro vs. Seth Rollins

Naomi & Lana vs. Mandy Rose & Dana Brooke vs. The Riott Squad vs. Natalya & Tamina – Tag Team Turmoil

Domenica 11 aprile:

Universal Champion Roman Reigns vs. Edge vs. Daniel Bryan – Triple Threat Match

The Fiend vs. Randy Orton

Raw Women’s Champion Asuka vs. Rhea Ripley

United States Champion Riddle vs. Sheamus

Intercontinental Champion Big E vs. Apollo Crews (Nigerian Drum

Fight)

Kevin Owens vs. Sami Zayn

