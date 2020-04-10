Dopo la challenge lanciata da Roger Federer nei giorni scorsi, anche Andy Murray non è voluto essere da meno. Assieme alla moglie Kim Sears infatti, l’ex numero 1 al mondo, ha sfidato tanti dei suoi colleghi ad effettuare in giardino 100 volée consecutive assieme al proprio partner. Nel video sottostante si può notare come la moglie di Murray se la cavi egregiamente, all’interno del post Andy ha spronato Federer a mettersi in gioco assieme alla moglie Mirka. Chissà se i due coglieranno l’invito di Murray, ecco intanto il video dimostrativo dalla #100volleychallenge inaugurata dal britannico.