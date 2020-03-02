Jannik Sinner ha deciso di rinunciare alla Coppa Davis, giocando durante questa settimana il Challenger di Indian Wells, che precede il Master 1000 che porta il medesimo nome ed inizierà il 9 di marzo. Il tennista altoatesino è accompagnato da altri due italiani in tabellone, Marcora e Caruso, quest’ultimo testa di serie numero 10 del torneo, Jannik è invece la 6. Vediamo dunque il tabellone del Challenger di Indian Wells.
(1/WC) Humbert, Ugo vs Bye
Uchida, Kaichi vs (PR) Sock, Jack
Redlicki, Michael vs Li, Zhe
Bye vs (13) Donskoy, Evgeny
(11) Kudla, Denis vs Bye
Janvier, Maxime vs Klahn, Bradley
Qualifier vs Cressy, Maxime
Bye vs (6) Sinner, Jannik
(3) Norrie, Cameron vs Bye
Marcora, Roberto vs Qualifier
(WC) Smith, Keegan vs Peniston, Ryan
Bye vs (14) Giron, Marcos
(10) Caruso, Salvatore vs Bye
Kwiatkowski, Thai-Son vs Chung, Hyeon
Broady, Liam vs Nakashima, Brandon
Bye vs (7) Sugita, Yuichi
(8) Tiafoe, Frances vs Bye
Santillan, Akira vs Mmoh, Michael
Zverev, Mischa vs Aragone, JC
Bye vs (9) Barrere, Gregoire
(15) O’Connell, Christopher vs Bye
(WC) Holt, Brandon vs Korda, Sebastian
Krueger, Mitchell vs Sela, Dudi
Bye vs (4/WC) Albot, Radu
(5) Johnson, Steve vs Bye
(WC) Nanda, Govind vs Polmans, Marc
(PR) Mott, Blake vs McDonald, Mackenzie
Bye vs (12) Daniel, Taro