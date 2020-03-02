Jannik Sinner
Foto Getty / Hannah Peters

Jannik Sinner ha deciso di rinunciare alla Coppa Davis, giocando durante questa settimana il Challenger di Indian Wells, che precede il Master 1000 che porta il medesimo nome ed inizierà il 9 di marzo. Il tennista altoatesino è accompagnato da altri due italiani in tabellone, Marcora e Caruso, quest’ultimo testa di serie numero 10 del torneo, Jannik è invece la 6. Vediamo dunque il tabellone del Challenger di Indian Wells.

(1/WC) Humbert, Ugo  vs Bye
Uchida, Kaichi  vs (PR) Sock, Jack
Redlicki, Michael  vs Li, Zhe
Bye vs (13) Donskoy, Evgeny

(11) Kudla, Denis  vs Bye
Janvier, Maxime  vs Klahn, Bradley
Qualifier vs Cressy, Maxime
Bye vs (6) Sinner, Jannik 

(3) Norrie, Cameron  vs Bye
Marcora, Roberto  vs Qualifier
(WC) Smith, Keegan  vs Peniston, Ryan
Bye vs (14) Giron, Marcos

(10) Caruso, Salvatore  vs Bye
Kwiatkowski, Thai-Son  vs Chung, Hyeon
Broady, Liam  vs Nakashima, Brandon
Bye vs (7) Sugita, Yuichi

(8) Tiafoe, Frances  vs Bye
Santillan, Akira  vs Mmoh, Michael
Zverev, Mischa  vs Aragone, JC
Bye vs (9) Barrere, Gregoire

(15) O’Connell, Christopher  vs Bye
(WC) Holt, Brandon  vs Korda, Sebastian
Krueger, Mitchell  vs Sela, Dudi
Bye vs (4/WC) Albot, Radu

(5) Johnson, Steve  vs Bye
(WC) Nanda, Govind  vs Polmans, Marc
(PR) Mott, Blake  vs McDonald, Mackenzie
Bye vs (12) Daniel, Taro

