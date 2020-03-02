Jannik Sinner ha deciso di rinunciare alla Coppa Davis, giocando durante questa settimana il Challenger di Indian Wells, che precede il Master 1000 che porta il medesimo nome ed inizierà il 9 di marzo. Il tennista altoatesino è accompagnato da altri due italiani in tabellone, Marcora e Caruso, quest’ultimo testa di serie numero 10 del torneo, Jannik è invece la 6. Vediamo dunque il tabellone del Challenger di Indian Wells.

(1/WC) Humbert, Ugo vs Bye

Uchida, Kaichi vs (PR) Sock, Jack

Redlicki, Michael vs Li, Zhe

Bye vs (13) Donskoy, Evgeny

(11) Kudla, Denis vs Bye

Janvier, Maxime vs Klahn, Bradley

Qualifier vs Cressy, Maxime

Bye vs (6) Sinner, Jannik

(3) Norrie, Cameron vs Bye

Marcora, Roberto vs Qualifier

(WC) Smith, Keegan vs Peniston, Ryan

Bye vs (14) Giron, Marcos

(10) Caruso, Salvatore vs Bye

Kwiatkowski, Thai-Son vs Chung, Hyeon

Broady, Liam vs Nakashima, Brandon

Bye vs (7) Sugita, Yuichi

(8) Tiafoe, Frances vs Bye

Santillan, Akira vs Mmoh, Michael

Zverev, Mischa vs Aragone, JC

Bye vs (9) Barrere, Gregoire

(15) O’Connell, Christopher vs Bye

(WC) Holt, Brandon vs Korda, Sebastian

Krueger, Mitchell vs Sela, Dudi

Bye vs (4/WC) Albot, Radu

(5) Johnson, Steve vs Bye

(WC) Nanda, Govind vs Polmans, Marc

(PR) Mott, Blake vs McDonald, Mackenzie

Bye vs (12) Daniel, Taro

