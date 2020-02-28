E’ passato più di un mese dal tragico incidente che ha tolto la vita a Kobe Bryant e sua figlia Gigi di soli 13 anni. Un dolore atroce per mamma Vanessa, che ha comunque trovato la forza per ricordare i suoi amori pochi giorni fa nella commemorazione tenutasi allo Staples Center di Los Angeles.
La dolce metà del Black Mamba pubblica spesso sui social dolci e strazianti ricordi del marito e della figlia tredicenne, così come fatto oggi con un video speciale, nel quale Vanessa ricorda i momenti felici trascorsi in famiglia. “Mi mancate entrambi così tanto. Mi mancano anche i vostri terremoti (il tremolio con le gambe)“, ha scritto la moglie di Kobe a corredo di immagini dolcissime con la famiglia.
Missing you both so much #GigiBryant and @kobebryant MUSE documentary ❤️ Even missing your "earthquakes"- (leg shakes) song is XO by @beyonce