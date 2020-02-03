Foto Getty / Tom Pennington Foto Getty / Kevin Winter Foto Getty / Maddie Meyer Foto Getty / Rob Carr Foto Getty / Tom Pennington Foto Getty / Rob Carr Foto Getty / Kevin Winter Foto Getty / Al Bello Foto Getty / Tom Pennington Foto Getty / Tom Pennington
Anche un gigante come Giannis Antetokounmpo ‘rischia grosso’ davanti ad una donna gelosa e arrabbiata! Il cestista greco dei Milwaukee Bucks, ha twittato un malizioso: “l’Halftime Show del Super Bowl mi ha quasi fatto finire nei guai“, riferimento all’esibizione sexy di Shakira e Jennifer Lopez. Probabile che ‘The Greak Feak’ abbia visto la partita insieme alla fidanzata di lunga data Mariah Riddlesprigger, dovendo evitare di commentare le movenze delle due scatenate performer latine.