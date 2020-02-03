  • Foto Getty / Tom Pennington
    Foto Getty / Tom Pennington
  • Foto Getty / Kevin Winter
    Foto Getty / Kevin Winter
  • Foto Getty / Maddie Meyer
    Foto Getty / Maddie Meyer
  • Foto Getty / Rob Carr
    Foto Getty / Rob Carr
  • Foto Getty / Tom Pennington
    Foto Getty / Tom Pennington
  • Foto Getty / Rob Carr
    Foto Getty / Rob Carr
  • Foto Getty / Kevin Winter
    Foto Getty / Kevin Winter
  • Foto Getty / Al Bello
    Foto Getty / Al Bello
  • Foto Getty / Tom Pennington
    Foto Getty / Tom Pennington
  • Foto Getty / Tom Pennington
    Foto Getty / Tom Pennington
/

Anche un gigante come Giannis Antetokounmpo ‘rischia grosso’ davanti ad una donna gelosa e arrabbiata! Il cestista greco dei Milwaukee Bucks, ha twittato un malizioso: “l’Halftime Show del Super Bowl mi ha quasi fatto finire nei guai“, riferimento all’esibizione sexy di Shakira e Jennifer Lopez. Probabile che ‘The Greak Feak’ abbia visto la partita insieme alla fidanzata di lunga data Mariah Riddlesprigger, dovendo evitare di commentare le movenze delle due scatenate performer latine.

 

Valuta questo articolo

No votes yet.
Please wait...
TORNA alla HOME

ARTICOLI CORRELATIALTRO DALL'AUTORE

INFORMAZIONI PUBBLICITARIE