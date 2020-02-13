Luke Walton
Foto Getty / Ezra Shaw

Nello sport si assiste spesso a scene in cui i giocatori perdono la testa, ma capita anche che anche gli allenatori possano perdere le staffe. Durante la partita fra Kings e Mavericks, coach Luke Walton si è arrabbiato con gli arbitri per una chiamata dubbia, tirando in ballo anche l’avversario Luka Doncic: “Luka, fammi un favore. Fai un autografo all’arbitro a fine partita che è un tuo tifoso“.

