Nello sport si assiste spesso a scene in cui i giocatori perdono la testa, ma capita anche che anche gli allenatori possano perdere le staffe. Durante la partita fra Kings e Mavericks, coach Luke Walton si è arrabbiato con gli arbitri per una chiamata dubbia, tirando in ballo anche l’avversario Luka Doncic: “Luka, fammi un favore. Fai un autografo all’arbitro a fine partita che è un tuo tifoso“.

Kings coach Luke Walton after picking up a technical in the 3rd quarter, calls over to Luka Doncic and says:

“Hey Luka, do me a favor, give him your autograph after the game. (points at official) – He’s a fan, he’s a fan of yours.” 😂😂 pic.twitter.com/HU1SQ5oQe7

— Sean Cunningham (@SeanCunningham) February 13, 2020