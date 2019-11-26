Disperso nel deserto per 17 ore, la rivelazione shock di Jenson Button: “avevamo solo barrette energetiche”
Il pilota britannico è rimasto per 17 ore nel deserto durante la Baja 1000, evento di Ensenada in Messico che non dimenticherà facilmente
Un’avventura particolare per Jenson Button durante il Baja 1000, un evento rallystico tenutosi a Ensenada in Messico. Il pilota britannico infatti è rimasto bloccato insieme al suo navigatore nel bel mezzo del deserto messicano per ben 17 ore, mangiando barrette energetiche e scaldandosi con un fuoco.
Una situazione curiosa, svelata dallo stesso driver inglese sul proprio profilo Instagram: “siamo usciti dalla Baja 1000 con una storia da raccontare. Tutto era iniziato nel migliore dei modi. Abbiamo superato 5 camion, poi altri 7-8 contendenti che avevano rotto i rispettivi fuoristrada. Avevo trovato un ritmo molto buono. Ma al miglio 235 Terry Madden, il mio navigatore, ha sentito un rumore molto forte e abbiamo così perso la possibilità di proseguire, avendo rotto il differenziale. E’ stata una cosa strana, perché tutte le temperature erano perfette. Abbiamo provato a occuparci del fuoristrada, ma sono cose che succedono. Ci trovavamo nel posto più remoto possibile e questo ha significato che abbiamo trascorso l’intera notte sotto le stelle. Le uniche persone che abbiamo visto erano altri piloti che ci chiedevano di pulire i loro fanali. Ci siamo alimentati con barrette energetiche e ci siamo scaldati con un fuoco che abbiamo dovuto alimentare costantemente con rami. E’ stata un’esperienza di vita“.
We come away from the Baja1000 with a story to tell, not the one we wanted but a great Baja story all the same. Started well, past 5 moving trucks and then another 7-8 broken or crashed, found a really good rythym of looking after the truck when needed and hammering the fast flowing sections. At mile235 @terry_madden my co driver and I heard a really loud clatter and lost drive, we had broken the differential, strange as all temps were good and we looked after the truck but hey this happens, the problem was we had found the most remote place to breakdown which meant we spent the whole night and a total of 17hrs under the stars, the only people we saw were other racers asking us to wipe their dirty light bars clean 🙄fuelled by energy bars and a fire that needed constant help as all we could find was twigs Terry and I could just enjoy the moment of peacefulness by telling stories which always ended with “its Baja”. A life experience but not the one I expected but I’ll take it. . Big thanks to all our sponsors as without them the Baja1000 would not have been possible #skysportsf1 #mobil1 #esso #foxshocks #alpinestars #kchilites #dare2b #bfgoodrich #methodracewheels #dukeanddexter . Lastly big thanks to our small but awesome crew @chris_buncombe @mazfaw @terry_madden @dudeabiding Javiers and @marty.fiolka