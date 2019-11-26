Disperso nel deserto per 17 ore, la rivelazione shock di Jenson Button: “avevamo solo barrette energetiche”

Il pilota britannico è rimasto per 17 ore nel deserto durante la Baja 1000, evento di Ensenada in Messico che non dimenticherà facilmente

Un’avventura particolare per Jenson Button durante il Baja 1000, un evento rallystico tenutosi a Ensenada in Messico. Il pilota britannico infatti è rimasto bloccato insieme al suo navigatore nel bel mezzo del deserto messicano per ben 17 ore, mangiando barrette energetiche e scaldandosi con un fuoco.

Una situazione curiosa, svelata dallo stesso driver inglese sul proprio profilo Instagram: “siamo usciti dalla Baja 1000 con una storia da raccontare. Tutto era iniziato nel migliore dei modi. Abbiamo superato 5 camion, poi altri 7-8 contendenti che avevano rotto i rispettivi fuoristrada. Avevo trovato un ritmo molto buono. Ma al miglio 235 Terry Madden, il mio navigatore, ha sentito un rumore molto forte e abbiamo così perso la possibilità di proseguire, avendo rotto il differenziale. E’ stata una cosa strana, perché tutte le temperature erano perfette. Abbiamo provato a occuparci del fuoristrada, ma sono cose che succedono. Ci trovavamo nel posto più remoto possibile e questo ha significato che abbiamo trascorso l’intera notte sotto le stelle. Le uniche persone che abbiamo visto erano altri piloti che ci chiedevano di pulire i loro fanali. Ci siamo alimentati con barrette energetiche e ci siamo scaldati con un fuoco che abbiamo dovuto alimentare costantemente con rami. E’ stata un’esperienza di vita“.

