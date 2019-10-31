Crown Jewel – Tyson Fury ruba la scena in WWE! Entra vestito da sceicco, imita Undertaker e batte Strowman! [VIDEO]

Tyson Fury fa il suo esordio in WWE e ruba la scena: il pugile americano entra vestito da sceicco, imita il ‘risveglio’ dell’Undertaker e batte Braun Strowman

Uno fra i match più attesi di Crown Jewel, ppv WWE svoltosi a Riad (Arabia Saudita), è stato sicuramente quello in cui il pugile Tyson Fury ha fatto il suo esordio su un ring di wrestling. Un esordio spettacolare, in pieno stile ‘Gipsy King’, capace di rubare la scena. Il boxeur americano si è presentato sullo stage vestito da sceicco, ha imitato il classico ‘risveglio’ reso celebre dal leggendario The Undertaker ed è anche riuscito a battere il gigante Braun Strowman per contout. Insomma, un esordio col botto!

Tyson Fury’s full ring walk at #CrownJewel 👑 The guy is simply BOX OFFICE! 🔥 pic.twitter.com/tHQf7laieM — GiveMeSport Boxing (@GMSBoxing) October 31, 2019

Debut Win for Fury

Tyson Fury wins at #WWECrownJewel via countout!pic.twitter.com/3dp9eUri3R — F9SportsNG🇳🇬 (@F9SportsNG) October 31, 2019

