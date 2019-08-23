Golf – Koepka posa nudo: l’America si divide, piovono critiche! La replica del golfista statunitense [FOTO]

Brooks Koepka LaPresse/PA

Koepka posa nudo e piovono le critiche: la replica orgogliosa del golfista statunitense

Brooks Koepka, attualmente in vetta al Tour Championship, sta dividendo l’America: il golfista ha posato nudo per la nuova edizione “Body Issue” di ESPN, che uscirà il 4 settembre, ma non tutti hanno apprezzato il suo scatto. Se da una parte c’è chi si congratula con Koepka, dall’altra c’è chi lo critica duramente, ma il golfista statunitense ha voluto replicare: “sono bravi solo a sparare sentenze sui social, ma la verità è che nessuna di queste persone ha le palle per fare quello che ho fatto io. Ho sempre voluto farlo e davvero non pensavo fosse così bello. In questi ultimi mesi (dove ha perso ventiquattro kg, ndr) ho raggiunto un livello di forma incredibile e ne sono entusiasta“.

11:26 | 23/08/19 | di Rita Caridi
