Golf – Koepka posa nudo: l’America si divide, piovono critiche! La replica del golfista statunitense [FOTO]
Koepka posa nudo e piovono le critiche: la replica orgogliosa del golfista statunitense
Brooks Koepka, attualmente in vetta al Tour Championship, sta dividendo l’America: il golfista ha posato nudo per la nuova edizione “Body Issue” di ESPN, che uscirà il 4 settembre, ma non tutti hanno apprezzato il suo scatto. Se da una parte c’è chi si congratula con Koepka, dall’altra c’è chi lo critica duramente, ma il golfista statunitense ha voluto replicare: “sono bravi solo a sparare sentenze sui social, ma la verità è che nessuna di queste persone ha le palle per fare quello che ho fatto io. Ho sempre voluto farlo e davvero non pensavo fosse così bello. In questi ultimi mesi (dove ha perso ventiquattro kg, ndr) ho raggiunto un livello di forma incredibile e ne sono entusiasta“.
“I lift too many weights, and I’m too big to play golf. Then when I lose weight, I’m too small. I don’t know what to say. … Listen, I’m going to make me happy.”@BKoepka speaks on getting his body ready for the 2019 Body Issue & the criticism behind it. https://t.co/124lPD0jpM pic.twitter.com/WZnJ5VAMNT
— ESPN (@espn) August 22, 2019
May we all bow down for the one true king. pic.twitter.com/q3FnNzQnHE
— Sean Zak (@Sean_Zak) August 22, 2019