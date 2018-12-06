Wrestling a lutto, è morto Larry “The Axe” Hennig
Larry “The Axe” Hennig è deceduto all’età di 82 anni, è stata un’icona del wrestling lottando in diverse federazioni
Il mondo del wrestling piange oggi la morte di Larry “The Axe” Hennig, deceduto all’età di 62 anni. Un lottatore che ha combattuto in diverse federazioni quali American Wrestling Association, National Wrestling Alliance e World Wide Wrestling Federation. Un uomo che ha dato vita ad una dinastia nel mondo del wrestling: è il padre del celebre wrestler “Mr. Perfect” Curt Hennig, il nonno di Joe “Curtis Axel” Hennig.